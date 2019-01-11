Family hope inquest will provide answers into death of Peter Knight

Peter Knight, who died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture courtesy the Wright family Archant

A widow whose husband died in hospital shortly after being transferred between wards hopes an inquest will provide answers regarding his death.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peter Knight, 70, from King’s Lynn, died on June 6, 2018, several hours after being transferred from the Medical Assessment Unit to the Necton Ward at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

He had been admitted to the hospital the day before for treatment in relation to a chest infection.

The inquest into his death is listed to take place at King’s Lynn on Tuesday, January 15.

His wife Donna said: “The entire family loved Peter so much and we still cannot believe that he is gone. His death was incredibly sudden and it has had a huge impact on us all.

“We hold so many questions regarding how his condition deteriorated so quickly in hospital and we are hopeful that the inquest will provide the answers we feel we deserve.

“While nothing will change what has happened, we just want to know whether more can be done to improve care in the future.”

Family lawyer Sophie Bales said: “Peter’s family remain devastated by their loss and continue to have many questions regarding what happened in the lead up to his death.”