Inquest date set for young driver who died in crash
PUBLISHED: 11:38 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:49 01 July 2019
Archant
A date has been set for the inquest into the death of a 23-year-old driver on a rural road.
Oliver "Teddy" Arrowsmith died when his car was involved in a collision at Fring, between Docking and Dersingham, at around 8.45pm on Friday, January 25.
Mr Arrowsmith's silver Chevrolet Matiz was travelling along Docking Road towards Fring.
Emergency services attended but Mr Arrowsmith, who lived in Fring, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for almost eight hours while initial police enquiries were carried out.
An inquest will be held before area coroner Yvonne Blake at Bishop's House, King's Lynn on Friday, July 19 (10am).
