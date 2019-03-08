Search

Inquest into death of former Norwich City youth coach accused of abuse to begin today

PUBLISHED: 07:29 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:46 09 September 2019

Kit Carson during his time as a youth coach at Norwich City, pictured in 1992. Photo: Archant Library

Kit Carson during his time as a youth coach at Norwich City, pictured in 1992. Photo: Archant Library

Archant

An inquest into the death of a former Norwich City youth football coach accused of sexually abusing boys is set to begin today after being delayed by almost three months.

The scene on the A1303 near Bottisham in Cambridgeshire where a red Mazda 3 driven by youth football and scout Michael 'Kit' Carson collided with a tree, killing the 75 year old. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA WireThe scene on the A1303 near Bottisham in Cambridgeshire where a red Mazda 3 driven by youth football and scout Michael 'Kit' Carson collided with a tree, killing the 75 year old. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Michael 'Kit' Carson was killed in a car crash the day he was due to go on trial for historic sex crimes.

The 75-year old, from Cambridge, died when his red Mazda 3 hit a tree on the A1303 near Bottisham in Cambridgeshire on January 7 this year.

He was meant to be standing trial for 13 charges against 11 boys all aged under 16, between 1978 and 2009.

His inquest was meant to begin on June 14, but was put back, initially to August.

Cambridgeshire County Council gave no reason for the delay.

This newspaper revealed earlier this year that the former scout was also accused of carrying out abuse during his time at Norwich City Football Club.

More than 60 complaints , including several about his time at the Carrow Road club in the 1980s, were made to police from 2016 - but there was not enough evidence to charge him with committing a crime there.

The charges Carson was due to face dated from 1978 to 2009 and were mainly from his time in Peterborough and Cambridge.

His inquest is due to begin at Huntingdon Law Courts today (Monday, September 9).

