Inquest into death of newborn baby faces possible delays

An inquest into the death of a newborn baby could be delayed.

The second pre-inquest review into one-day-old Kobi Wright, who died at Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital on March 3, 2019, took place at Norfolk Coroner's Court on January 23.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said the three-day inquest is due to take place on February 18.

But that could be changed to a later date after the possible introduction of an independent expert brought in during evidence from key witness Dr Gendy.

The request to delay was made in response to a report by an independent expert, brought in by the baby's family.

Matthew Flinn, representing Dr Gendy, said: "It is only fair that Dr Gendy has a chance to respond."

Sara Westwood, who represented the family, said: "It is unsatisfactory this inquest could be adjourned at such late notice."