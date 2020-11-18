Search

‘She will always be in our hearts’- parents share grief over death of baby girl

PUBLISHED: 13:42 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:42 18 November 2020

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

The parents of a baby girl who died aged just six months have spoken of their grief, following an inquest into her death.

Freddie-Jay, 3, brother of Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who died aged just six months. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

At the hearing, Norfolk senior coroner Jacqueline Lake concluded that Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle’s death on December 28 last year was due to natural causes, and the medical reason to be recorded was ”unascertained (sudden unexpected death in infancy).”

Parents Kurtis Eagle, 24, and Abbie Jackson, 21, were at home in Mileham, near Dereham, when Felicity-Jane died, and they now live in Bawdeswell with their son, Freddie-Jay, three.

Miss Jackson said she missed her daughter every day, but tried to stay strong for her son, partner and the rest of her family.

She said: “I was told it would get better with time, but nearly a year later, I feel even worse. I’m still grieving and I don’t feel it will get any better.

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who died aged just six months, with her dad, Kurtis Eagle. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

“I feel like part of me has been ripped apart. I miss her terribly and I don’t think this pain will ever end.

“Felicity would smile and laugh at everybody, I wish I could give her one more cuddle and kiss.”

Mr Eagle said he could not describe the pain of losing his daughter.

MORE: Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died aged just six months. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

He said: “Everyday the pain gets worse. I carry on for my family, and think how they would feel in this situation. I wouldn’t wish this to happen on my worst enemy.

“Felicity will always be in our hearts, forever. Our families and friends will always miss her beautiful smile.

“Abbie and I are supporting one another through this heartache and we are being strong for our son Freddie-Jay.”

The couple took Felicity-Jane to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Christmas Day because she was having trouble breathing and was coughing.

Kurtis Eagle and Abbie Jackson, whose baby Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

She was diagnosed with bronchiolitis - a respiratory tract infection - and discharged on Boxing Day, but told her condition would get worse before it got better.

At the inquest, a post mortem examination report from Dr Xenia Tyler was read out, which said Felicity-Jane’s death was unlikely to have been caused by bronchiolitis, or a defect in her heart, or a defect in her heart she had, which was asymptomatic.

But Miss Jackson said they still could not “get their heads around” sudden infant death being the cause.

She said: “You hear about this happening in papers and on the news, but never expect it to happen to your own child.”

Abbie Jackson at the grave of her daughter Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who died aged just six months. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who died aged just six months. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie JacksonFelicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who died aged just six months. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

