Search

Advanced search

Inquest into death of dad-of-two who died in car crash closed

PUBLISHED: 13:00 30 September 2019

The Foulden Road, near Didlington, where Luke Ware died in a collision between his 4x4 vehicle and a HGV. Picture: Simon Parkin

The Foulden Road, near Didlington, where Luke Ware died in a collision between his 4x4 vehicle and a HGV. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

An inquest into the death of a father-of-two who was killed in a head on crash with a lorry has been closed following the conclusion of criminal proceedings.

Floral tributes to Luke Ware on the corner of Foulden Road, near Didlington, where he died in a road collision. Picture: Simon ParkinFloral tributes to Luke Ware on the corner of Foulden Road, near Didlington, where he died in a road collision. Picture: Simon Parkin

Luke Ware, a plumber from Foulden near Thetford, died when the 4x4 he was driving collided with an lorry driven by Grigore Anton in Foulden Road, Didlington on October 9 last year.

You may also want to watch:

Following the crash, an inquest into Mr Ware's death was opened on October 22 and adjourned to allow for criminal proceedings to take place.

Now, following the conclusion of the criminal investigation into the crash, which saw Anton found guilty of causing death by careless driving, area coroner for Norfolk Yvonne Blake has decided to close the inquest.

At a review of Mr Ware's inquest held at Norfok Coroner's Court on Monday, Ms Blake said: "I have decided not to resume the inquest into the inquest and will close the case permanently."

Most Read

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Takeaway man named and shamed by HMRC over £360,000 unpaid tax bill

A Norfolk businessman has been named and shamed by HMRC for tax defaulting. Picture: PA Images

Flood alerts around coast following heavy rain

High tides, high winds and wet weather are combining to cause flood warnings around the Norfolk coast. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

High tide means tidal wave on Norfolk river

A tidal wave on the Great Ouse near King's Lynn Picture: Kevin Holland

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Takeaway man named and shamed by HMRC over £360,000 unpaid tax bill

A Norfolk businessman has been named and shamed by HMRC for tax defaulting. Picture: PA Images

Flood alerts around coast following heavy rain

High tides, high winds and wet weather are combining to cause flood warnings around the Norfolk coast. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

High tide means tidal wave on Norfolk river

A tidal wave on the Great Ouse near King's Lynn Picture: Kevin Holland

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Football club apologises for ‘unsatisfactory and disturbing’ coach mix-up

King's Lynn fans cheer on their side, which lost 3-0 to York Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich City Premier League debate - Join Paddy from 1pm

Norwich City left back Jamal Lewis needed scans on an elbow injury suffered at Crystal Palace Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Police arrest two girls, aged 14 and 16, after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Woman seriously injured after crashing into tree

The B1108 was closed following the crash in Kimberley, in which a woman was seriously injured. Pic: Google Street View

Tributes to Pat at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists