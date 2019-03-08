Inquest into death of dad-of-two who died in car crash closed

The Foulden Road, near Didlington, where Luke Ware died in a collision between his 4x4 vehicle and a HGV. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

An inquest into the death of a father-of-two who was killed in a head on crash with a lorry has been closed following the conclusion of criminal proceedings.

Floral tributes to Luke Ware on the corner of Foulden Road, near Didlington, where he died in a road collision. Picture: Simon Parkin Floral tributes to Luke Ware on the corner of Foulden Road, near Didlington, where he died in a road collision. Picture: Simon Parkin

Luke Ware, a plumber from Foulden near Thetford, died when the 4x4 he was driving collided with an lorry driven by Grigore Anton in Foulden Road, Didlington on October 9 last year.

Following the crash, an inquest into Mr Ware's death was opened on October 22 and adjourned to allow for criminal proceedings to take place.

Now, following the conclusion of the criminal investigation into the crash, which saw Anton found guilty of causing death by careless driving, area coroner for Norfolk Yvonne Blake has decided to close the inquest.

At a review of Mr Ware's inquest held at Norfok Coroner's Court on Monday, Ms Blake said: "I have decided not to resume the inquest into the inquest and will close the case permanently."