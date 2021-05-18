News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Inquest into death of 22-year-old swimmer at Norfolk beauty spot

Chris Bishop

Published: 8:38 AM May 18, 2021   
Kristers Bednarskis, who drowned in a lake at Bawsey Pits, near KIng's Lynn Picture: Ilja Jevtusenk

An inquest will be heard today into the death of a 22-year-old man who drowned at a Norfolk beauty spot.

Emergency services launched a major search at Bawsey Country Park, near King's Lynn, on August 8, 2020, after reports a man had gone missing in a lake.

Firefighters later recovered the body of Kristers Bednarskis, who lived in Peterborough, from the water. Friends paid tribute to "an excellent young man" and raised £4,600 towards his funeral costs with a crowd funding appeal.

Emergency services on the scene at Bawsey Country Park, near King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Opening the inquest into Mr Bednarskis's death, on January 4, area coroner Yvonne Blake said the cause of death was drowning.

Mr Bednarskis is the third man to lose his life swimming at Bawsey in less than a decade.

Lakes at the country park are flooded former quarries, where depths can plunge to 60ft.

A 41-year-old man from King’s Lynn and a 16-year-old boy from London drowned on the same day in July 2013.

Today's hearing will be before senior coroner for Norfolk Jaqueline Lake, at the coroner's court n Norwich.



Norfolk Coroners Court
