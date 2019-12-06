Search

Coroner concludes woman's death was drug-related

PUBLISHED: 11:21 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 06 December 2019

King's Lynn coroners court, at Ikon Bishop's House on the Tuesday Market Place Picture: Chris Bishop

King's Lynn coroners court, at Ikon Bishop's House on the Tuesday Market Place Picture: Chris Bishop

A 36-year-old woman was found dead at her home, a court was told.

Kirsty Hammond was found unresponsive in her bed at her house in Fengate, Heacham, on January 3. She was pronounced dead by a paramedic who attended the scene at 4pm.

Assistant coroner Johanna Thompson, sitting in King's Lynn, heard police had found no evidence that her death was suspicious.

She heard in evidence that Miss Hammmond had not expressed any suicidal thoughts before she was found.

A pathologist's report gave the cause of of her death as opiate toxicity, cocaine use and developing bronchopneumonia.

Summing up, Ms Thompson said she was not satisfied that there had been any suicidal intent on Miss Hammond's part.

She added: "The only reasonable conclusion I can make is that Kirsty's death was one which was drug-related."

