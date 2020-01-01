‘Adorable’ man who struggled with substance misuse died in his flat, inquest hears

The inquest was held at Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale Archant

A 38-year-old man who had a history of substance misuse died from a drug-related death, an inquest has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kieran Smith was found unresponsive in his flat at the Ripley Project, on Rosary Road, Norwich, by a support worker on December 15, 2019, after he had not been seen for several hours.

At the full inquest into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich on June 8, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, read evidence from Angie Russen, a Ripley Project support worker, the police, Mr Smith’s mother and medics.

Angie Russen, who found Mr Smith in his bedroom on the evening of December 15, described him as “adorable”, she said: “Everybody loved him, the staff and all the residents. [He] was a kind a lovely person.”

The court heard how Mr Smith had struggled with heroin and alcohol addiction and had been in contact with Change Grow Live.

His medical cause of death was given as drug and alcohol toxicity.