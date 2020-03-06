Man was found dead behind retail park, court hears

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A 29-year-old man was found dead behind a shopping centre, an inquest heard.

Drainage workers found Joshua Hayes in bushes behind Home Bargains on the St Nicholas Retail Park in King's Lynn on October 15 last year.

Mr Hayes, who was of no fixed abode, was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

An inquest into his death at Lynn coroner's court heard he was vulnerable due to his drug addiction and homelessness.

Police found drug paraphernalia near Hayes's body. Officers found no injuries and concluded that there were no suspicious circumstances.

Mr Hayes had been under the care of different agencies since 2012, who had tried to help him with his drug problems. But the court heard that his engagement was "sporadic".

A post mortem gave the cause of his death as combined cocaine and amphetamine toxicity.

Assistant coroner Johanna Thompson concluded that his death was drug related.