Former jeweller and tailor died from natural causes
PUBLISHED: 15:20 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:20 23 April 2019
Archant Norfolk
An 87-year-old man who died of pulmonary fibrosis and malignant mesothelioma had never knowingly come into contact with asbestos.
John Gibson died at his home on Cliff Parade, Hunstanton, on December 28.
An inquest into his death heard he had worked as a jeweller and a tailor throughout his working life, during which he would not have been exposed to asbestos.
A statement from his wife, Jeanette, said he had also renovated a number of shops and properties they had lived in, so may have come into contact with it then.
Norfolk's senior coroner Jacqueline Lake, sitting in King's Lynn, heard Mr Gibson had become immobile and house bound in the run-up to his death.
In her summing up, Mrs Lake said a post-mortem report gave the medical causes of his death as pulmonary fibrosis and malignant mesothelioma.
Recording a conclusion that Mr Gibson died from natural causes, she said it was not known when he may have come into contact with asbestos.
Comments have been disabled on this article.