Former jeweller and tailor died from natural causes

Norfolk's senior coroner Jacqueline Lake Picture: Simon Finlay Archant Norfolk

An 87-year-old man who died of pulmonary fibrosis and malignant mesothelioma had never knowingly come into contact with asbestos.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Gibson died at his home on Cliff Parade, Hunstanton, on December 28.

An inquest into his death heard he had worked as a jeweller and a tailor throughout his working life, during which he would not have been exposed to asbestos.

A statement from his wife, Jeanette, said he had also renovated a number of shops and properties they had lived in, so may have come into contact with it then.

Norfolk's senior coroner Jacqueline Lake, sitting in King's Lynn, heard Mr Gibson had become immobile and house bound in the run-up to his death.

In her summing up, Mrs Lake said a post-mortem report gave the medical causes of his death as pulmonary fibrosis and malignant mesothelioma.

Recording a conclusion that Mr Gibson died from natural causes, she said it was not known when he may have come into contact with asbestos.