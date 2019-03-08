Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Former jeweller and tailor died from natural causes

PUBLISHED: 15:20 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:20 23 April 2019

Norfolk's senior coroner Jacqueline Lake Picture: Simon Finlay

Norfolk's senior coroner Jacqueline Lake Picture: Simon Finlay

Archant Norfolk

An 87-year-old man who died of pulmonary fibrosis and malignant mesothelioma had never knowingly come into contact with asbestos.

John Gibson died at his home on Cliff Parade, Hunstanton, on December 28.

An inquest into his death heard he had worked as a jeweller and a tailor throughout his working life, during which he would not have been exposed to asbestos.

A statement from his wife, Jeanette, said he had also renovated a number of shops and properties they had lived in, so may have come into contact with it then.

Norfolk's senior coroner Jacqueline Lake, sitting in King's Lynn, heard Mr Gibson had become immobile and house bound in the run-up to his death.

In her summing up, Mrs Lake said a post-mortem report gave the medical causes of his death as pulmonary fibrosis and malignant mesothelioma.

Recording a conclusion that Mr Gibson died from natural causes, she said it was not known when he may have come into contact with asbestos.

Most Read

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Revealed: How Norwich’s NDR has increased or decreased traffic on other roads

The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick opened in April 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Two motorcyclists killed in crashes in Norfolk over Easter weekend

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture Google.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark.

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Customers paid millions of pounds for holiday lodges which were never built

The Dream Lodge Group was sold in February for £12m after bringing in administrators. Photo: Gregg Brown

‘His great character will be missed’ - Tributes paid to motorcyclist after mid-Norfolk crash

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

4.5 acres of new warehouse space proposed for outskirts of Norwich

An aerial shot showing where (boxed in green) the 17 new units will be built in Norwich. Picture: Chancerygate

Road closures in place as popular parade celebrates Saint George

A scene from last year's St George’s Day Parade in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Lighthouse volunteer celebrates appearing in national ‘photo of the day’ features

Friends of Happisburgh Lighthouse volunteer Stephen Burke on the 96 step stone staircase featuring a Trinity House flag at Happisburgh Lighthouse in Norfolk, ahead of their first open day of the year. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists