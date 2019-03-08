Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Inquest adjourned into death of worker at Norfolk skip hire firm

PUBLISHED: 12:48 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:48 23 April 2019

James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe. Picture courtesy of Kevin Copplestone.

James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe. Picture courtesy of Kevin Copplestone.

Kevin Copplestone

A coroner is deciding whether to continue the inquest into the death of a worker at a skip hire company.

Emergency services at Baldwins Skip Hire in Besthorpe after the accident Picture: Sonya DuncanEmergency services at Baldwins Skip Hire in Besthorpe after the accident Picture: Sonya Duncan

James Criddle, 29, from Watton, was working at Baldwin Skip Hire in Besthorpe on May 15, 2017, when an accident happened involving waste-screening machinery.

The machine, which had been bought for £18,000 on eBay, was not fitted with safety guards, Norwich Crown Court heard last month.

Mr Criddle suffocated after his clothing became caught in it.

An inquest review was held at King's Lynn by Norfolk's senior coroner Jacqueline Lake today.

Robert Baldwin at Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodRobert Baldwin at Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Mrs Lake said criminal charges had been brought, with sentencing due to take place on May 7.

She said the inquest would be adjourned until May 8, by which date a decision would be made as to whether an inquest was still required.

Robert Baldwin, 47, of Silver Street, Besthorpe, had previously pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Criddle by gross negligence.

But on March 19, a jury found him guilty of a charge of consenting or conniving in the commission of an offence or neglect to which that offence was attributable.

Emergency services on the scene at Besthorpe Picture: Sonya DuncanEmergency services on the scene at Besthorpe Picture: Sonya Duncan

Sentencing was adjourned until a date to be fixed so a pre-sentence report could be carried out.

Baldwin was warned by Judge Alice Robinson that the fact she had ordered a pre-sentence report did not mean he would not not be given a custodial sentence for what she described as “a very serious matter”.

Earlier David Rudland, a specialist inspector at the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), said it was likely that Mr Criddle was trying to unblock the machine, which was not fitted with safety guards, with a shovel.

He said: “In my view if these had been in place the accident could have been prevented.”

Mr Rudland said “many areas of the machine were not guarded so as to allow access to dangerous moving parts”.

He said that while guards might have been fitted in the past he saw no evidence of any guards on site.

He said the site of the accident posed a “serious risk of entanglement”.

Gediminas Savickas, an former excavator driver at Baldwin Skip Hire, Besthorpe, had made a desperate effort to free Mr Criddle on the day he died, the court was told.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Revealed: How Norwich’s NDR has increased or decreased traffic on other roads

The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick opened in April 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

New boots, record breakers and a great opportunity – six things from the latest chapter of City’s epic story

Teemu Pukki celebrates with Ben Godfrey after scoring City's second goal Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark.

Motorcyclist in his 30s killed in crash

A man in his 30s has been killed in a crash on the A1067 at Bawdeswell. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

End of era as cafe owner quits in Cromer

Laurie Scott and wife Ema Scott Rowlands outside Breakers cafe in Cromer. Pictures: David Bale

Two motorcyclists killed in crashes in Norfolk over Easter weekend

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture Google.

Stunning new tribute to wartime sacrifice unveiled at church

The First World War memorial stained-glass window before its installation at All Saints Church in Shipdham. Picture: SUPPLIED BY PAUL HEWETT

Police close investigation into allegations teenage girls touched inappropriately

Police close investigation into allegations teenage girls touched on Norfolk buses. Picture: Getty Images.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists