Troubled man found dead at beauty spot was 'on the cusp of breakthrough'

Jamies Brownlie, 25, was found dead on the banks of the River Yare near Whitlingham Broad - Credit: Archant/Norfolk Police

A troubled man whose body washed up in a beauty spot was "on the cusp of a breakthrough" before he went missing and likely drowned.

James Brownlie, 25, was found dead in the banks of the River Yare close to Whitlingham Broad on March 20, 2021, having been reported missing more than a month earlier.

An inquest into his death held in Norwich heard that he lived a deeply traumatic life, having suffered the loss of both of his parents and his sister.

It saw him spend his whole adult life battling drug and alcohol abuse and a host of mental health illnesses, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), severe anxiety and paranoid schizophrenia.

His life as a result was "chaotic" and frequently bouncing between emergency accommodation placements, hostels and living on the street.

While he was in contact with mental health services, his GP and substance abuse charity Change, Grow, Live, he regularly missed appointments.

But an inquest into his death heard how in the weeks leading up to his death that he had started to engage better with support services and was determined to turn his life around.

It heard that he had found a settled place at Bishopbridge House, which is run by St Martin's Housing Trust, had formed a strong relationship with his case worker and was hoping to attend rehab.

A police report read out at the inquest heard how his case worker had told officers that Mr Brownlie was "on the cusp of a breakthrough".

The last confirmed sighting of Mr Brownlie came on February 5, when he was seen leaving Bishopbridge House in WIlliam Kett Close.

While there were a number of reported sightings of him after this date, none of these were confirmed as genuine.

Police told the inquest that there was "no evidence of any third party involvement" in his death - but it remains a mystery how he came to end up in the water.

Delivering an open conclusion, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said: "He had a long history of mental ill health, self-harm and alcohol dependency and drug use. He had clearly had a very difficult life.

"He had not been seen for some days before he was found and there is no evidence as to how he ended up in the river."

If you need help and support, call NHS 111 and select option 2 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours, 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.