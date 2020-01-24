Search

Advanced search

'This could happen to anyone, talk to your children' - Couple's plea after son's inquest

PUBLISHED: 14:13 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 24 January 2020

Jake Fleckney Picture courtesy of the Fleckney family

Jake Fleckney Picture courtesy of the Fleckney family

Archant

A heartbroken couple paid tribute to their son before urging parents to talk to their children and not leave them in their bedrooms playing computer games.

Jake Fleckney, 15, was found hanging at his home in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalene, near King's Lynn, on September 3 last year.

He was later pronounced dead at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, an inquest heard on Friday.

In a statement read out in court, his mother Jemma said he had been bullied whilst attending Downham Market High School from Year Seven and in March 2016 had said he was unhappy and wanted to kill himself.

Mrs Fleckney said things began to improve after Jake transferred to the Iceni Academy at Methwold later that year.

She said he had made friends and hoped to go on a cookery course.

Mrs Fleckney said her son was a loving boy who was kind to his younger brother.

"He loved his animals, bike riding, walking and kayaking," she said. "He loved his gaming chats to people on his headphones."

Jake was disappointed after getting a lower than expected grade in an English exam, the coroner heard.

Mrs Fleckney, 37, found her son hanging in the garden of their home after she returned from work on the afternoon of September 3.

The court heard Jake enjoyed playing games and chatting on his Playstation.

Police found no suicide note or message on his gaming console indicating that he intended to take his own life.

But a friend later told them Jake had referred to taking his own life and had expressed suicidal thoughts in a message on August 28, which he did not take seriously.

Duncan Carmichael, vice principal at Iceni Academy, said Jake had had no issues with his attitude, mental health or behaviour at the school.

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, recorded a narrative verdict that Jake hanged himself but said she did not find that he intended to end his own life.

After the hearing, Jake's father Neil, 38, said: "I worry that this could happen to anyone. We're a fairly normal family, we went on holiday, we did activities with our kids then this happens out of the blue.

"I think it was an impulsive thing. Whether someone sent him a message, whether he lost on his game or something."

Mrs Fleckney said she believed mobile phones and computers had broken down communications between children and their parents.

Her husband added: "Talk to your children, ask them if they're OK."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Part of A47 shut after crash

A crash has closed the A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: James Bass

Solicitors banned from being directors after clients lose £1.8m

Richard Mallett has been banned from holding directorships for 13 years. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Lorry driver arrested after cyclist dies in A47 crash

The crash happened on the A47 between the Saddlebow Interchange and the Hardwick Roundabout Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich company Hawkin’s Bazaar collapses into administration

(Inset) A notice in the window of Hawkin's Bazaar in Castle Quarter states the company is administration. Pictures: Archant

Norse earmarks 20 jobs and four sites for axe due to ‘financial reasons’

Norse has earmarked four sites for closure. Picture: Sarah Ravencroft

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lorry driver arrested after cyclist dies in A47 crash

The crash happened on the A47 between the Saddlebow Interchange and the Hardwick Roundabout Picture: Ian Burt

TEAM NEWS: Cantwell and Buendia target Premier League injury returns; McLean and Amadou doubts for Burnley

Daniel Farke provided a fitness update on Emi Buendia ahead of Norwich City's FA Cup fourth round trip to Burnley Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Burnley v Norwich City - Press Conference RECAP - Fresh injury worries for Canaries

Daniel Farke takes Norwich City to Burnley in the FA Cup fourth round Picture Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich company Hawkin’s Bazaar collapses into administration

(Inset) A notice in the window of Hawkin's Bazaar in Castle Quarter states the company is administration. Pictures: Archant

New drinks craze from Japan grips Norwich

The Gifted store in Norwich's Castle Quarter is now specialising in candy, sweets and drinks from Japan, the US and Australia including the sought after Ramune drinks with marbles in them which are an Instagram craze. Pic: Archant
Drive 24