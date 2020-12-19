News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Inquest into death of biker adjourned for three more months

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 11:21 AM December 19, 2020   
A tribute left at the scene of the crash where 44-year-old biker Jamie Carter died

A tribute left at the scene of the crash where 44-year-old biker Jamie Carter died - Credit: Archant

The inquest into the death of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash with a van has been adjourned until next year.

Jamie Carter was 44 when the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a crash with a van at the Felthorpe junction between Reepham Road and Fir Covert Road. 

Mr Carter, who lived at Crossing Road in Palgrave, worked as a chef, an inquest opening heard last year.

He died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

On Friday, a review at Norfolk Coroner's Court heard how investigations into his death were still ongoing and as a result, the case was not ready for a full inquest.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake scheduled a further review hearing to be held on March 18, 2021.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Norfolk and Suffolk to remain under Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

Historic coastal pub set for 'exciting' restoration

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon

Air ambulance called to 'medical emergency' at doctor's surgery

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon

Investigation launched as medical details of patients found lying in street

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon