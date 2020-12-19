Inquest into death of biker adjourned for three more months

Published: 11:21 AM December 19, 2020

A tribute left at the scene of the crash where 44-year-old biker Jamie Carter died - Credit: Archant

The inquest into the death of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash with a van has been adjourned until next year.

Jamie Carter was 44 when the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a crash with a van at the Felthorpe junction between Reepham Road and Fir Covert Road.

Mr Carter, who lived at Crossing Road in Palgrave, worked as a chef, an inquest opening heard last year.

He died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

On Friday, a review at Norfolk Coroner's Court heard how investigations into his death were still ongoing and as a result, the case was not ready for a full inquest.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake scheduled a further review hearing to be held on March 18, 2021.