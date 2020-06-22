Man died in hospital after attempting to take his own life, inquest hears

A 36-year-old man from London who was staying in Norfolk during lockdown took his own a life, an inquest has heard.

Hugo Kemp, died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn on March 25.

At an inquest into his death held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on June 22, Johanna Thompson, assistant coroner for Norfolk read evidence from Mr Kemp’s mother Rachel Kemp, a police officer and doctors who treated Mr Kemp in London and at the QEH.

The court heard how Mr Kemp had a history of mental health problems and had been diagnosed with depression and anxiety, he also had a history of drug use.

On March 24, Ms Kemp found her son unresponsive in her shed and called the emergency services, who subsequently took him to hospital where he died the following day.

His medical cause of death was given as a hypoxic brain injury due to hanging.

Closing the inquest Ms Thompson gave a conclusion of suicide.

• If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 113 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.