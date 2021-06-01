News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Inquest opens into death of Norwich Prison inmate

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 12:07 PM June 1, 2021   
Norwich MP Chlose Smith is to meet with bosses and staff at HMP Norwich later this week . Photo : St

Norwich MP Chlose Smith is to meet with bosses and staff at HMP Norwich later this week . Photo : Steve Adams - Credit: Steve Adams

An inquest has opened into the death of a man who died while serving a prison sentence in Norwich.

Gabriel Ionut Coazofret died at HMP Norwich on Knox Road on Friday, May 21. He was 33.

On Tuesday,  an inquest into his death was opened by area coroner Yvonne Blake in Norwich.

During the short hearing, Ms Blake told the court how Mr Coazofret had been born in Romania and that his medical cause of death was hanging. His address was given as Knox Road, in Norwich.

The case was adjourned until 10am on December 22, when a pre--inquest review will be held.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 113 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week.  You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.


Most Read

  1. 1 Warning over Amazon 'brushing' scam
  2. 2 Watch moment hot air balloon stops traffic as it lands next to NDR
  3. 3 'This is the worst one' - man's house crashed into for third time
  1. 4 Nine arrested after 'disorderly' night in town
  2. 5 Hopes for new schools and GPs to cope with rapidly expanding town
  3. 6 Slow-moving traffic building towards the coast on Bank Holiday Monday
  4. 7 'Continental look' - £2.5m Norwich street revamp comes to a close
  5. 8 Jamie Oliver heads to 'absolutely beautiful' Norfolk Broads for birthday
  6. 9 Concerns for safety of missing Norfolk man
  7. 10 County's beaches busy as roads grind to a halt over bank holiday
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Narborough Hall Norfolk

Owners put 16th century mansion in 79 acres up for sale for £4.5m

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Sunny Hunstanton on Bank Holiday weekend.

'A proper seaside town again' - coast thrives as the sun shines

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk police raiding a property suspected of dealing drugs in Heathgate, Norwich as part of Operat

Investigations | Special Report

More than 300 children arrested in Norfolk's biggest ever drugs crackdown

Joel Adams

person
Gail and Ray Westfield, 70 and 73, in front of their damaged bathroom after a car crashed into their North Walsham home.

Norfolk Police

Couple in shock after car crashes into newly-renovated bungalow

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus