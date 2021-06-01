Inquest opens into death of Norwich Prison inmate

Published: 12:07 PM June 1, 2021

An inquest has opened into the death of a man who died while serving a prison sentence in Norwich.

Gabriel Ionut Coazofret died at HMP Norwich on Knox Road on Friday, May 21. He was 33.

On Tuesday, an inquest into his death was opened by area coroner Yvonne Blake in Norwich.

During the short hearing, Ms Blake told the court how Mr Coazofret had been born in Romania and that his medical cause of death was hanging. His address was given as Knox Road, in Norwich.

The case was adjourned until 10am on December 22, when a pre--inquest review will be held.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 113 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.



