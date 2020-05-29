Search

Advanced search

Farm worker died after losing control of his car on icy road

PUBLISHED: 12:20 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 29 May 2020

The crash happened on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

The crash happened on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Archant

A 20-year-old farm worker died after losing control of his car on an icy road.

Haiden Elvin, 20, was driving along the B1145 at Great Massingham, near King’s Lynn, on the morning of December 31, when his Volvo S40 slid into the opposite carriageway and collided with a van.

Mr Elvin of Mill Road, Great Ryburgh, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, an inquest in Norwich heard on Friday.

In a statement van driver Godfrey Duggan said he was driving his Mercedes towards Weasenham when there was an impact “like an explosion”.

He said he blacked out and the next thing he could remember was being told to get in an ambulance.

“Since the accident my thoughts have been very much with the other family involved and continue to be,” he said.

Both drivers tested negative for alcohol or drugs, the court was told.

Crash investigator PC Lee Smart said the tread on the off-side front tyre of Mr Elvin’s car was “marginally below” the legal limit but he could not be certain how much this might have affected the handling of the vehicle.

PC Smart said the road was icy at the time of the crash, which happened around 8.30am. He said Mr Elvin had lost control of his car, which slid towards the other vehicle.

He said no gritting had taken place and the slippery road surface was the most likely explanation for the crash.

Norfolk County Council highways engineer Robert White said the road had not been gritted because forecasts the previous day predicted temperatures of 2c.

At 4.35am on the morning of the crash, the council was told temperatures were falling lower than expected because of clear skies. But Mr White said the decision was taken not to send out the gritters because the temperature was still above freezing.

Council civil engineer Matthew Worden said there would not have been time to treat the roads before temperatures started to rise again.

Summing up, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said she was satisfied the right decision was made based on the information available at the time. She said there was nothing Mr Duggan could have done to avoid the crash.

She concluded Mr Elvin died from multiple injuries as a result of a road traffic collision.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

More schools shun June 1 for planned reopenings

Admirals Academy in Thetford will not reopen to priority year pupils until June 8 at the earliest. Picture: Ian Burt

Armed police called to Norwich estate

Picture: Submitted

Two men jailed for roles in £1m Mercedes Sprinter van theft conspiracy

Two men have been jailed for their roles in a Mercedes Sprinter van conspiracy Picture: Suffolk Police

Most Read

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Boss of Norwich gin firm holds tests after bottle found to contain ‘too little alcohol’

Russell Evans, of Bullards gin. Pic: Archant

Award-winning restaurant opens for ‘posh ready meal’ takeaways

The King's Arms new 'Dine With Kings' takeaway is now available to collect. Photo: Mark Dixon

Beccles-based The Bill actor Tony Scannell dies aged 74

Tony Scannell directing play rehearsals at Bungay Community Centre. PHOTO: Bill Darnell

Details of City’s rearranged FA Cup quarter-final against United are revealed

Norwich City's players celebrate victory at Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fifth round Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Care homes taking part in Facebook trial to keep residents in touch with families

97-year-old Moira Coulson, pictured, had been delighted to use the device for a teatime catch-up with her daughter Rosemary. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare
Drive 24