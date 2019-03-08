Search

Inquest to open into death of young man in Norfolk crash

PUBLISHED: 07:22 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:54 04 September 2019

Tower Road, in Burnham Overy. Photo: Google

Tower Road, in Burnham Overy. Photo: Google

Google

An inquest will be opened today into the death of a young man killed when his car crashed into a wall on a Norfolk road.

Dylan Baty, 24, died in the crash at Burnham Overy, near Wells, on Saturday, August 24.

Police were called at just before 10.50pm that night to a crash on the A149 Tower Road involving a silver Volkswagen Golf.

Mr Baty, from Swaffham, who was driving the car, was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn but died two days later on Monday, August 26.

A passenger, a man in his 20s, was also taken to the hospital and suffered serious leg injuries.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake will open his inquest at the coroner's court in Carrow House, Norwich, at 10.20am today (Wednesday, September 4).

Comments have been disabled on this article.

