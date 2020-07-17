Search

Advanced search

Taxi driver killed in crash was more than three times over drink drive limit, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 14:23 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:40 17 July 2020

Dumitru Togoe, 43, died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Dumitru Togoe, 43, died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A taxi driver who died after crashing into a tree was not wearing a seatbelt and was more three times the legal drink drive limit, an inquest has heard.

Dumitru Togoe, 43, of Chapel Road, Lingwood, was killed on Blofield Road on Saturday, January 18.

He was driving a silver Mercedes E300 and was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed for more than five hours.

An inquest into Mr Togoe’s death was held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich on Friday.

It heard Mr Togoe was born in Romania and worked as a taxi driver for several firms including Courtesy, ABC and Gold Star Taxis.

He had been at bars on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich prior to the crash, the inquest heard.

In a statement, a student from the University of East Anglia said Mr Togoe struck up a conversation with him and his friend, a teacher, at a bar.

The three then went to several other bars, where Mr Togoe drunk beer, before Mr Togoe asked for a lift home as the teacher was not drinking alcohol, the statement added.

He was described as “friendly, kind and generous” and a man “who laughed a lot” by the teacher in a statement.

The statement said they dropped Mr Togoe home in Lingwood and, shortly after, they saw a Mercedes drive off at a “crazy” speed.

The court heard the two friends on their route back home saw the Mercedes had crashed and contacted emergency services.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said according to a toxicology report, Mr Togoe was three and quarter times over the legal drink driving limit.

Mr Togoe was also not wearing a seat belt, the inquest heard.

In a statement his wife said Mr Togoe rarely drunk alcohol and that he always wore a seatbelt when she was in the car.

Concluding the inquest, Ms Blake said: “Mr Togoe died as a result of multiple injuries following a road traffic collision. I extend my condolences to his wife, family and friends.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Tributes paid to teacher and author who proved BBC Mastermind wrong

Dr Richard Joby watches himself on Mastermind. Picture: Archant library

Why those smiley faces in texts are important

Although it might mean nothing, a winky emoji can make you feel uncomfortable when received in a business communication, particularly from someone you don't know very well. Pic: Archant.

First look inside new café with soft play area in former bank

Margarets Tea room team Pictures: Birttany Woodman

Booked up till January and we haven’t even opened yet’: Pub owners’ new spa in huge demand

The Pigs at Edgefield is so popular all its overnight rooms are booked up until September and the new suite, January. Pic: Chris Taylor www.christaylorphoto.co.uk

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

Residents at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Taxi driver killed in crash was more than three times over drink drive limit, inquest hears

Dumitru Togoe, 43, died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Some of the young people are abusing everything’ - concerns over coronavirus ‘complacency’

Norfolk county councillor Shelagh Gurney. Photo: Shelagh Gurney

Tributes paid to teacher and author who proved BBC Mastermind wrong

Dr Richard Joby watches himself on Mastermind. Picture: Archant library

City boss defends Klose, Rupp and Drmic

Timm Klose has endured a tough return to the ranks at Norwich City after a long term injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Burnley - Fit-again Zimbo back in the mix

Christoph Zimmermann has returned to full team training after his hamstring problems Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd