Man with history of alcoholism died at home, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 17:08 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 11 May 2020

Norfolk Coroners' Court in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norfolk Coroners' Court in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

A 50-year-old man who had a complex history of drug and alcohol misuse, died at home, an inquest has heard.

Douglas Mole, 50, died at his home address in Howard Terrace, Norwich on December 16, last year.

At an inquest into his death held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Monday, May 11, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk read evidence from Aaron Billingham a friend of Mr Mole’s alongside addiction and mental health professionals who saw him in the community prior to his death.

Mr Billingham said he knew Mr Mole was often in a lot of pain, he said “he was in pain because of his drinking but often drank because of the pain.”

The court also heard evidence from clinicians from Change Grow Live, an alcohol and drug service who said Mr Mole was a “complex client” who had a “long history of using drugs and alcohol.”

Closing the inquest Ms Blake gave a conclusion of drug related death.

