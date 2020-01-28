Inquest into death of popular Norwich City fan to be held today

Tributes were paid to Norwich City fan David Powell at the club's home game with Chelsea earlier this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton Paul Chesterton

An inquest will be held today into the death of a popular Norwich City fan who died in a crash on the Northern Distributor Road.

Norwich fan David Powell before the friendly match at Kampfbahn Schwansbell, Lunen Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 17/07/2018 Norwich fan David Powell before the friendly match at Kampfbahn Schwansbell, Lunen Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 17/07/2018

David Powell, 49, from Ash Tree Close in Attleborough, died in August last year as a result of traumatic injuries suffered in an incident on the NDR.

Today, a full inquest will be held into the circumstances around his death, which saw him become the first and to date only fatality on the £205m road.

Following his death, tributes pouring in from fellow Norwich City supporters, with hundreds of people turning out to his funeral dressed in yellow and green.

He was described as "unique and special" by those close to him and was a member of the Norwich City Fans Social Club.

In October, a group of his friends took part in the Canaryball Rally, a road trip following the footsteps of the club's famous UEFA Cup run in 1993, in his memory to raise funds for the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation - a trip he had intended to make himself.

This afternoon, an inquest into his death will be held at Norwich Coroner's Court.

