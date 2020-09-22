Search

Inquest opens into electrician manager’s death after crash

PUBLISHED: 12:48 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:21 22 September 2020

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest has opened into the death of a electrician manager who died following a crash on the A1065.

Darren Goldsby, from Colkirk, Fakenham, died at the scene of the crash near the Newton Road junction at Castle Acre on Saturday, August 8 this year.

Simon Milburn, area coroner, opened an inquest into his death on Tuesday, September 22, at Carrow House in Norwich, and said Mr Goldsby was involved in a two vehicle road traffic collision.

He said paramedics attended the crash and reported the 49-year-old had died at the scene.

Mr Goldsby was born on December 18, 1970, in Solihull, Birmingham, and his occupation was given as an electrician manager.

The 49-year-old’s cause of death was given as multiple traumatic injuries caused by a road traffic collision.

Mr Milburn adjourned the inquest for a pre-inquest review at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on December 18.

