Inquest opens into electrician manager’s death after crash
PUBLISHED: 12:48 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:21 22 September 2020
An inquest has opened into the death of a electrician manager who died following a crash on the A1065.
Darren Goldsby, from Colkirk, Fakenham, died at the scene of the crash near the Newton Road junction at Castle Acre on Saturday, August 8 this year.
Simon Milburn, area coroner, opened an inquest into his death on Tuesday, September 22, at Carrow House in Norwich, and said Mr Goldsby was involved in a two vehicle road traffic collision.
He said paramedics attended the crash and reported the 49-year-old had died at the scene.
Mr Goldsby was born on December 18, 1970, in Solihull, Birmingham, and his occupation was given as an electrician manager.
The 49-year-old’s cause of death was given as multiple traumatic injuries caused by a road traffic collision.
Mr Milburn adjourned the inquest for a pre-inquest review at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on December 18.
