Inquest of father-to-be who died in crash months before son’s birth permanently suspended

Flowers left at the scene of the fatal crash, at Castle Rising, Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

The inquest of a father-to-be who died in a car crash in the months leading up to his son’s birth has been permanently suspended.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Craig Cooke, 27, died on September 17, 2018, after the Audi A4 driven by his friend Andrew Carter crashed into a tree on Lynn Road, Castle Rising, near King’s Lynn.

His fiancée, Philipa Escott, was six months pregnant with the pair’s son Henry at the time, but Mr Cooke, of Burnham Avenue, King’s Lynn died at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, days after the crash.

An inquest into his death was placed on hold while criminal proceedings brought against Carter, 30 of North Brink, Wisbech, were dealt with.

However, after Carter was jailed for causing death by dangerous driving in May, area coroner Yvonne Blake permanently suspended his full inquest.

Ms Blake said the hearing was being suspended under Schedule 1 of the Coroners and Justice Act 2009, which gives coroners power to halt hearings where criminal proceedings are involved.