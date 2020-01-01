Inquest opens into death of eight-year-old boy who died in hospital

Norfolk Coroners' Court in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of an eight-year-old boy who died in hospital last autumn.

Charlie Goodwin, of Tudor Rose Way in Harleston, South Norfolk, died in Addenbrooke’s hospital, Cambridge on September 6, 2019.

An inquest into his death opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich on Friday, April 24 and adjourned until later this year.

It heard how the youngster had suffered from extensive bowel ischemia and had died as a result of haemorrhagic shock.

Adjourning the inquest, area coroner Yvonne Blake scheduled a review hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 14.

Meanwhile, an inquest was also opened into the death of an 81-year-old woman who died in her Wymondham home earlier this month.

Ermitas Harvey, of Sheffield Road, died in her home on Tuesday, April 7. The cause of her death was unascertained.

A review hearing was scheduled into her death for Thursday, May 14.