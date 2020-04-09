Man, 28, died at home, an inquest hears

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

A 28-year-old man died at home, an inquest has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Charles Seymour was found dead at his home at Brazen Gate in Norwich on September 19 last year.

An inquest into his death at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Thursday heard Mr Seymour had visited his GP due to mental health problems and was later referred to the crisis team.

Mr Seymour was on prescription medication and had taken some before his death, the inquest heard.

Assistant coroner Johanna Thompson said: “There is a lack of clarity over his state of mind and death at the time of taking the tablets. It is not known whether it was intentional or an accidental overdose.”

The medical cause of death was given as unascertained.

Giving a narrative conclusion, Ms Thompson said: “Mr Seymour died after taking an overdose of prescription medicine, whether or not this was the medical cause of death remains unascertained. There are no suspicious circumstances around his death.”