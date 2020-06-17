Search

Advanced search

‘Talk to someone if you’re anxious’ - Plea after popular landlord took his own life

PUBLISHED: 06:00 18 June 2020

Carl Newell, who ran the Rose Inn on Queens Road, Norwich. He died aged 40 on March 20, 2020. Picture: Dawn Hopkins

Carl Newell, who ran the Rose Inn on Queens Road, Norwich. He died aged 40 on March 20, 2020. Picture: Dawn Hopkins

Dawn Hopkins

A landlord who will be “hugely missed by everyone” took his own life, an inquest has heard.

Carl Newell, 40, who ran the Rose Inn on Queen’s Road, was found dead at home on Friday March, 20.

The imminent closure of pubs due to coronavirus may have been a factor in Mr Newell’s death, an inquest on Wednesday was told.

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner, said Mr Newell was generally fit and sometimes suffered from anxiety and low mood and back pain which affected his sleep.

The court heard Mr Newell had not sought help for mental health problems and had rarely been to the GP in the past few years.

In a written statement his partner of six years, Dawn Hopkins, said Mr Newell had not had any mental health problems recently and enjoyed being responsible for beers at the pub.

The statement said the couple had found the impact of Covid-19 on the pub concerning but plans had been put in place to come out of the pandemic stronger.

A statement on behalf of the family from his sister said Mr Newell enjoyed the buzz of the pub and loved the social element although the pub’s closure due to the pandemic caused him a lot of worry and stress as he was unsure what the future held.

A post mortem examination report said Mr Newell had alcohol in his blood and indicators of prior drug use, although it was not known when Mr Newell had consumed the drugs.

The report added withdrawal affects of the drugs may include suicidal thoughts.

Giving a conclusion of suicide, Ms Lake said: “In my conclusion I have considered the history of anxiety and taken into account the announcement of the closing of pubs due to coronavirus which may have played on his mind. I have also considered the affects of taking drugs and how it increases risk-taking behaviour.”

After the inquest Ms Hopkins said: “He is hugely missed not just by myself but by his friends, family and pub customers. If people are in a similar situation they should know there are plenty of people they can talk to in order to take the pain away. If you think the world will be a better place without you, you are wrong.”

If you need help or support, please contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 both 24/7.

Alternatively download the Stay Alive app, which is backed by Suffolk User Forum, if you are having thoughts of suicide or if you are concerned about someone else.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Electrical stores on coast close permanently over footfall fears

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes Electrical. Picture: Hughes Electrical

Thunderstorms and heavy rain to batter parts of Norfolk

Radar image of thunderstorms heading into parts of Norfolk. Piucture: Weatherquest

More than 200 pupils highlight racism issues at top private school

Steffan Griffiths, headmaster at Norwich School, said the school was addressing racism. Photo: Norwich School

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Your chance to buy into multi-million pound Norfolk firm

Fancy being a shareholder in Angling Direct? Now's your chance. Picture: Angling Direct

Most Read

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Electrical stores on coast close permanently over footfall fears

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes Electrical. Picture: Hughes Electrical

Almost 100 jobs lost or at risk as cosmetics firm collapses

Beauty and cosmetics manufacturer Pecksniff's, based in Brandon, has gone into administration. Picture: Google Street View

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

More than 200 pupils highlight racism issues at top private school

Steffan Griffiths, headmaster at Norwich School, said the school was addressing racism. Photo: Norwich School

Electrical stores on coast close permanently over footfall fears

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes Electrical. Picture: Hughes Electrical

Remote pub in heart of Broads could be set to re-open - five years after its closure

The Berney Arms pub on the edge of the River Yare surrounded by Halvergate Marshes and very remote. The Berney Arms windmill. Picture: James Bass

Petition’s one million milestone marks a ‘line in the sand’ on food standards

NFU president Minette Batters said the million signatures on a petition backing British farmers marked a

Hospital A&E numbers begin to rise to levels seen before pandemic

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24