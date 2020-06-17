‘Talk to someone if you’re anxious’ - Plea after popular landlord took his own life

Carl Newell, who ran the Rose Inn on Queens Road, Norwich. He died aged 40 on March 20, 2020. Picture: Dawn Hopkins Dawn Hopkins

A landlord who will be “hugely missed by everyone” took his own life, an inquest has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Carl Newell, 40, who ran the Rose Inn on Queen’s Road, was found dead at home on Friday March, 20.

The imminent closure of pubs due to coronavirus may have been a factor in Mr Newell’s death, an inquest on Wednesday was told.

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner, said Mr Newell was generally fit and sometimes suffered from anxiety and low mood and back pain which affected his sleep.

The court heard Mr Newell had not sought help for mental health problems and had rarely been to the GP in the past few years.

In a written statement his partner of six years, Dawn Hopkins, said Mr Newell had not had any mental health problems recently and enjoyed being responsible for beers at the pub.

The statement said the couple had found the impact of Covid-19 on the pub concerning but plans had been put in place to come out of the pandemic stronger.

A statement on behalf of the family from his sister said Mr Newell enjoyed the buzz of the pub and loved the social element although the pub’s closure due to the pandemic caused him a lot of worry and stress as he was unsure what the future held.

A post mortem examination report said Mr Newell had alcohol in his blood and indicators of prior drug use, although it was not known when Mr Newell had consumed the drugs.

The report added withdrawal affects of the drugs may include suicidal thoughts.

Giving a conclusion of suicide, Ms Lake said: “In my conclusion I have considered the history of anxiety and taken into account the announcement of the closing of pubs due to coronavirus which may have played on his mind. I have also considered the affects of taking drugs and how it increases risk-taking behaviour.”

After the inquest Ms Hopkins said: “He is hugely missed not just by myself but by his friends, family and pub customers. If people are in a similar situation they should know there are plenty of people they can talk to in order to take the pain away. If you think the world will be a better place without you, you are wrong.”

If you need help or support, please contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 both 24/7.

Alternatively download the Stay Alive app, which is backed by Suffolk User Forum, if you are having thoughts of suicide or if you are concerned about someone else.