Woman died after eating poisonous plant, inquest told

PUBLISHED: 13:43 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:43 13 November 2019

King's Lynn coroners court, at Ikon Bishop's House on the Tuesday Market Place Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A 24-year-old woman died after ingesting a poisonous plant, a court was told.

Bethany Johnson, whose address was given as Lark Road, Watlington, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn after she became unwell on the afternoon of April 16.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake heard that she was taken straight to intensive care.

Paramedic Mark Salter said in a statement Miss Johnson deteriorated and suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital, where she died that evening.

The causes of death were later given as ingesting a poisonous plant and depression.

In evidence Ms Blake heard that Miss Johnson had suffered from a number of health and emotional issues during her life.

Summing up, she said: "She'd obviously been through quite a lot over the last few years."

Ms Blake recorded a conclusion that Miss Johnson's death was suicide.

