Missing man was found dead by police

Chris Bishop

Published: 11:52 AM June 28, 2021   
Anthony Hibble, 32, has gone missing from Thetford. He was last seen on Nessa Close

A 32-year-old man was found dead by police the day after he was reported missing, a court was told.

Anthony Hibble, 32, was last seen by his partner Cassie Nix at his home in Nessa Close, Thetford at 4.40pm on December 30.

He told her he was going out to the shops but did not return, an inquest in Norwich heard on Monday.

Police began searching fields off Low Road in Tibenham, south Norfolk, after Mr HIbble's black Mercedes car was found down a track with its driver's door open and a mobile phone between the front seats by a cyclist the following day.

Mr Tibble was found near the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. 

Summing up, area coroner Yvonne Blake said the cause of his death was strangulation. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Mrs Blake recorded a conclusion of suicide.

If you need help or support, please contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 both 24/7.

Alternatively download the Stay Alive app, which is backed by Suffolk User Forum, if you are having thoughts of suicide or if you are concerned about someone else.


Thetford News

