Inquest into death of man who died in Wymondham incident

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham at 4.44pm on Friday. Picture: Simon Finlay Archant

An inquest has been opened into the death of a man in Wymondham.

King’s Head Meadow, the home ground of Wymondham Town Football Club, where the air ambulance landed during the incident. Picture: Simon Parkin King’s Head Meadow, the home ground of Wymondham Town Football Club, where the air ambulance landed during the incident. Picture: Simon Parkin

William Drewry, 32, died on December 28 last year in Back Lane, Wymondham.

Emergency services were called after concerns were raised for the welfare of the man at 4.44pm.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called at 5.15pm and landed on the pitch at King’s Head Meadow, the home ground of Wymondham Town Football Club.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No other people were involved or injured.

Back Lane in the centre of Wymondham is an access road to the town library and Central Hall but also has residential properties. Picture: Simon Parkin Back Lane in the centre of Wymondham is an access road to the town library and Central Hall but also has residential properties. Picture: Simon Parkin

Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake, opening the inquest in Tuesday, said Mr Drewry lived on Diss Road, Tibenham and was a mobile phone mast engineer.

The medical cause of death was given as hemorrhage due to a traumatic injury to the carotid artery.

The inquest was adjourned to July 1, 2019, at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.