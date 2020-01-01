Search

Newborn baby died after complications in delivery, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 17:22 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:22 07 July 2020

An inquest has opened into the death at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston of newborn Kobi Wright Picture: Denise Bradley

A newborn baby died after a complicated birth involving a failed forcep delivery and emergency caesarean at a Norfolk hospital, an inquest has heard.

Kobi Wright, died on March 3 2019 at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, just 20 minutes after he was delivered.

At an inquest into his death, held at County Hall in Norwich, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk heard evidence from Kobi’s parents Tracey Goode and Mark Wright, as well as medical professionals from the JPUH and a post mortem examination report.

The court heard how Ms Goode’s pregnancy was a high risk one, but as the pregnancy progressed she and her baby were doing well.

On March 1, she was admitted to the JPUH in a lot of pain, and was found to be 2-3cm dilated.

On March 3, Dr Fakher Gendy told Ms Goode her labour was going to be induced and she was taken into a delivery theatre.

The court heard how after attempting to deliver Kobi using forceps he became stuck and instead the decision was taken to perform a caesarean.

A consultant was called for support, but when Kobi was born he was unresponsive and attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

Midwife Leticia Mangoma told the court how Dr Gendy attempted to deliver Kobi using forceps.

She said; “I could sense something was not right just by how [Dr Gendy] was behaving, he was saying to himself ‘it’s difficult, the cervix is clamped around the neck I can’t get the baby out’, things like that.

“He was nervous, he was trying to get this baby out and he was looking desperate,” she said.

The court heard how Ms Leech was asked to call a consultant to the delivery theatre to help with the birth.

The court also heard how following the birth, Ms Goode had to be X-rayed because there was concern a missing pair of forceps used during the delivery had been left inside her.

The X-ray came back clear and the forceps were later found in the theatre.

A post mortem examination report gave Kobi’s cause of death as pre-term still birth, complicated instrumental and C-Section delivery and prematurity.

The inquest, listed for three days, continues.

