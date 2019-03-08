Retired funeral director died of asbestos-related illness, inquest hears

Carrow House, the location of Norfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest has opened into the death of a retired funeral director from north Norfolk.

Stanley Sutton, 91, died at his home at Green Way in Stiffkey on May 12 this year, the inquest, at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich, heard on Thursday morning.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake told the inquest that the medical cause of death was bronchopneumonia linked to asbestos-related pulmonary fibrosis.

The inquest was adjourned until August this year.