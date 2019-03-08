Retired funeral director died of asbestos-related illness, inquest hears
PUBLISHED: 13:56 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 20 June 2019
An inquest has opened into the death of a retired funeral director from north Norfolk.
Stanley Sutton, 91, died at his home at Green Way in Stiffkey on May 12 this year, the inquest, at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich, heard on Thursday morning.
Area coroner Yvonne Blake told the inquest that the medical cause of death was bronchopneumonia linked to asbestos-related pulmonary fibrosis.
The inquest was adjourned until August this year.
