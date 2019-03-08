Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Retired funeral director died of asbestos-related illness, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 13:56 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 20 June 2019

Carrow House, the location of Norfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Carrow House, the location of Norfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest has opened into the death of a retired funeral director from north Norfolk.

You may also want to watch:

Stanley Sutton, 91, died at his home at Green Way in Stiffkey on May 12 this year, the inquest, at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich, heard on Thursday morning.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake told the inquest that the medical cause of death was bronchopneumonia linked to asbestos-related pulmonary fibrosis.

The inquest was adjourned until August this year.

Most Read

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

‘Why I left my Golden Triangle flat to live in a van’

Chris Allen lives and travels across East Anglia in his van Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Homes and businesses could be flooded’ as Norfolk faces further thunderstorms and torrential rain

Norfolk could see thunder and lightning. Photo: Archant

Drivers illegally using new city bus lane could see ‘enforcement measures’ introduced

The new bus lane leading to Market Avenue in Norwich. The entrance to Castle Mall car park can be seen in the background. Photo: Luke Powell

Aircraft manufacturers to discover today if plans for former RAF runway can take flight

Swift Aircraft want to bring part of RAF Coltishall back into use. Picture: Mike Page

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Mum hits out at Norfolk attraction’s ‘tax on tall children’

Darcie, pictured left and cousin Aria. They are both two years old but Darcie was classed an 'adult' and charged a full ticket price because she measured over 90cm whereas Aria was free because she was under the height restriction. Pic: Abbie Lewis

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

‘Drive carefully’ warning after vehicle ends up in a field

Lowestoft Police issued a warning to motorists after attending an RTC in Somerleyton, with the sporadic rain making rural roads

‘It’s not a trial for Wes. It is probably a trial for us’ - U’s chief relishing Hoolahan spell

Wes Hoolahan was a legendary figure at Norwich City - but there could still be one more chapter at Cambridge United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City fan Jed Steer signs new Villa deal

Former Norwich City keeper Jed Steer has signed a new long term deal at Aston Villa Pictur: Nick Potts/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists