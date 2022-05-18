'We will always miss you' - tributes to 24-year-old pharmacist who died in A47 crash

Signs appealing for information after the collision on the A47 in which Miss Orangun died - Credit: Denise Bradley

Tributes have been paid to a 24-year-old hospital pharmacist as an inquest opened into her death.

Oluwafeyisayomi Esther Orangun, who worked at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, was driving a black Toyota Aygo which was involved in a collision on the A47 near Swaffham on the morning of Monday, March 7.

Miss Orangun, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, was formally named when an inquest into her death opened at Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich on Wednesday, May 18.

Assistant coroner for Norfolk Christopher Leach said she was the only occupant of the Aygo when it left the road and the cause of death had been given as multiple traumatic injuries, before adjourning the inquest until October 17.

Friends have left a flood of tributes online to Miss Orangun, who lived in Elsing Drive in Lynn and was known to friends at the QEH and the town's Gateway Church as Feyi.

Colleague Nicola Legge said on forevermissed.com: "Dearest Feyi was my pre-registration pharmacist support in the QEH she then passed her pre reg exam and joined team QEH.

"Feyi always had a smile and a listening ear. I will always remember Feyi ‘s positive attitude and lovely jolly laugh. Taken too young, Rest in Peace."

NIcola Berns added: "What a huge shock to learn about your untimely passing. You were an amazing pharmacist - both in your professionalism and dedication and also in your kindness and friendship towards colleagues.

"You we’re completely part of our pharmacy family at QEH. We will always remember you and miss you."

Peace Eniola said: "I haven’t been able to find the words to write because it all still feels so surreal. You had such a beautiful soul and that was seen in how you spoke to and treated other people."

Trava Asbury said: "My deepest condolences to Feyi’s family and friends. It’s so hard to lose someone you love, especially when it happens so unexpectedly. Feyi's light will continue to shine in our hearts and minds always."

Seyo Time added: "I still can’t believe this. You were such a bright star. A good person. A really good person. When I heard the news, I couldn’t bring myself to talk about you in past tense. I cannot believe that you are gone."