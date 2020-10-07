Mother tells of daughter’s 20-year mental health battle

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

A mother had said she can never be sure how or why her 33-year-old daughter died, an inquest has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Danielle Mcaleer, 33, was found dead at her home on Kingswood Court in Taverham on October 3, 2019.

The inquest into her death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, heard that the medical cause of death was Dihydrocodeine toxicity, a type of painkiller used as an alternative to codeine.

The court heard that Ms Mcaleer, a clerical assistant who was born in Germany, had a history of mental health problems and alcohol abuse.

In a statement her mother, Helen Mcaleer, said she was caring and would go out of her way to offer comfort to those in need.

She said: “Danielle is my first born and I miss her very much. She started to suffer from depression at 13 and had attempted suicide and self-harmed.

“The medication she was on made her confused and the last three weeks of her life she had been sick. The sad thing as a mother is that I will never know exactly how and why she died and I can’t even be sure she died on October 3.

“It would be nice to think that lessons could be learnt from my daughter’s death.”

A community mental health nurse at the Julian Hospital in Bowthorpe said in a statement that Ms Mcaleer reported feelings of being overwhelmed by life and had suicidal thoughts leading up to her death.

An investigation into Ms Mcaleer’s care through the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) has been conducted, the inquest heard.

The report found Ms Mcaleer was not provided with the necessary support, the court heard.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said: “They felt like things weren’t done as they should have been but, in the main, don’t think it contributed to Danielle’s death.”

Ms Blake said she had prepared a prevention of future deaths report for the NSFT. Closing the inquest, Ms Blake gave a conclusion of suicide.

•If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 113 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.