Inquest into the deaths of two workers at Banham Poultry adjourned again

Neil Moon (left) and Jonathan (Jon) Collins (right) have been named as the men killed at the Banham Poultry factory in Attleborough. Picture Norfolk Constabulary. Archant

The inquest into the deaths of two workers who died at a Norfolk poultry factory has been adjourned again while investigations continue.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pest controllers Neil Moon, 49, of Broadgate, Whaplode Drove, Spalding, Lincolnshire, and Jonathan (Jon) Collins, 34, of Changi Road, Watton, were found dead at Banham Poultry in Attleborough on Thursday, October 4 last year.

The inquest had previously been opened on October 11 last year, and a further review was heard in Norwich on Thursday.

Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake said: “I’m dealing with these cases at the same time as they arose out of the same set of circumstances.”

But she said investigations were still ongoing, so adjourned the inquest for another review on July 11, 2019, at Norfolk Coroners’ Court.

Emergency services were called to the factory on Station Road at about 1.10am, following reports two subcontractors from a pest control company working on the site had been found dead.