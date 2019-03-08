Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Inquest into the deaths of two workers at Banham Poultry adjourned again

PUBLISHED: 11:02 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:02 11 April 2019

Neil Moon (left) and Jonathan (Jon) Collins (right) have been named as the men killed at the Banham Poultry factory in Attleborough. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Neil Moon (left) and Jonathan (Jon) Collins (right) have been named as the men killed at the Banham Poultry factory in Attleborough. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Archant

The inquest into the deaths of two workers who died at a Norfolk poultry factory has been adjourned again while investigations continue.

Pest controllers Neil Moon, 49, of Broadgate, Whaplode Drove, Spalding, Lincolnshire, and Jonathan (Jon) Collins, 34, of Changi Road, Watton, were found dead at Banham Poultry in Attleborough on Thursday, October 4 last year.

The inquest had previously been opened on October 11 last year, and a further review was heard in Norwich on Thursday.

Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake said: “I’m dealing with these cases at the same time as they arose out of the same set of circumstances.”

But she said investigations were still ongoing, so adjourned the inquest for another review on July 11, 2019, at Norfolk Coroners’ Court.

Emergency services were called to the factory on Station Road at about 1.10am, following reports two subcontractors from a pest control company working on the site had been found dead.

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Council finds multiple issues with ‘dangerous’ new roundabout near Norwich

Stephen Jamieson claims the new roundabout outside his home has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Dream home turned nightmare as family complain of countless snags in new-build house

Heidi Franklin and her family dream house in Mulbarton filled problems waiting to be fixed. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Crash causes delays on the A47

A crash on the A47 is causing tail backs and delays for drivers this morning. Picture: Staff

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Council finds multiple issues with ‘dangerous’ new roundabout near Norwich

Stephen Jamieson claims the new roundabout outside his home has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Dream home turned nightmare as family complain of countless snags in new-build house

Heidi Franklin and her family dream house in Mulbarton filled problems waiting to be fixed. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Plans for 300 new homes and relocation of football club

Landowner Michael Gurney on the proposed site in 2017. Picture: Ally McGilvray

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s rollercoaster 2-2 Championship draw against Reading

Ben Godfrey thumped Norwich City level against Reading Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man exposed himself in King’s Lynn

Police are investigating after a man indecently exposed himself Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists