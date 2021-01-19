Inquests into deaths at Banham Poultry adjourned for seventh time

Published: 4:16 PM January 19, 2021

Neil Moon (left) and Jonathan (Jon) Collins (right) died at the Banham Poultry factory in Attleborough. Picture Norfolk Constabulary - Credit: Archant

An inquest into the deaths of two men who died at a chicken factory has been adjourned for the seventh time.

A criminal investigation into odour at the Banham Poultry factory in Attleborough has been launched - Credit: Denise Bradley

Pest control subcontractors Jonathan Collins, 34, from Watton, and Neil Moon, 49, from Spalding, Lincolnshire, were found dead at Banham Poultry in Attleborough in the early hours of October 4, 2018.

The inquest was initially opened on October 11, with further reviews held in April, July and October 2019 and again in January, August and October 2020.

At a further review held on Januray 19, 2021 the court heard that the Police and Health and Safety Executive are continuing their investigations.

Coroner for the area Yvonne Blake said the case was still not ready for an inquest to resume. A further review has now been scheduled for July 19, 2021.

Both men were fathers and tributes were paid in the wake of their deaths. Mr Collins’ fiancée, Sara Dutton, previously said: “It’s a terrible accident that never should have happened. He went to work one day and never came home.”