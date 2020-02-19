Inquest opens into death of two-day-old baby

An inquest into the death of a two-day-old baby has opened.

Lonnie Gilfedder was born on November 11, 2018, but died two days later on November 13, the inquest at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich heard on Tuesday.

It heard the baby, whose address was given as Bradwell, died at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

The medical cause of death was given as bilateral bronchopneumonia.

The inquest was adjourned until May 26.