Norwich man had ‘the most infectious laugh’, inquest hears

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

A 32-year-old man who had “the widest of smiles and the most infectious laugh” died at home an inquest has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jordan Bush, from Norwich, was found unresponsive in the bathroom of his Norwich home, by a support worker on September 11, last year.

At an inquest into his death held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Thursday April 2, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, read evidence from Mr Bush’s mother, a friend, a support worker and medical professionals.

The court heard how Mr Bush had struggled with his mental health since his late teens, and had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, for which he was on medication.

He was also known to have a history of binge drinking.

Evidence Mr Bush had been drinking before his death was found in his home.

Mr Bush’s cause of death was given as sudden and unexpected death due to alcohol misuse.

Concluding the inquest, Ms Blake gave a conclusion of alcohol related death.