Search

Advanced search

Norwich man had ‘the most infectious laugh’, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 20:00 02 April 2020

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

A 32-year-old man who had “the widest of smiles and the most infectious laugh” died at home an inquest has heard.

Jordan Bush, from Norwich, was found unresponsive in the bathroom of his Norwich home, by a support worker on September 11, last year.

At an inquest into his death held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Thursday April 2, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, read evidence from Mr Bush’s mother, a friend, a support worker and medical professionals.

The court heard how Mr Bush had struggled with his mental health since his late teens, and had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, for which he was on medication.

He was also known to have a history of binge drinking.

Evidence Mr Bush had been drinking before his death was found in his home.

Mr Bush’s cause of death was given as sudden and unexpected death due to alcohol misuse.

Concluding the inquest, Ms Blake gave a conclusion of alcohol related death.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Paramedic ‘emotional’ after queueing shoppers let him go to the front and pay for his groceries

David Tillyer, a East of England Ambulance Service paramedic was humbled by the kindness of customers at Lidl in Cromer. Picture: David Tillyer

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Six more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk as UK reaches new record for testing

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Seven coronavirus deaths sees Norfolk total rise to 25

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Full-time residential use of Norfolk caravan and chalet park approved

Alder Country Park in North Walsham. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard seal off South Quay in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Six more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk as UK reaches new record for testing

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Five-step plan for testing as government promise to escalate testing to 100,000 a day

Screen grab of Health Secretary Matt Hancock who has tested positive for coronavirus, answering questions from the media via a video link during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday April 2, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: PA Video/PA Wire

Three pay and display machines for Norfolk beauty spot

Two pay and display machines will be installed at Cley Marshes Visitor Centre on the north Norfolk coast. Picture: RICHARD OSBOURNE

Full-time residential use of Norfolk caravan and chalet park approved

Alder Country Park in North Walsham. Picture: Google Maps

Mystery isolation book box to boost mental health charity during isolation

Henry Layte from the Book Hive starring a short video made by the shop to launch its
Drive 24