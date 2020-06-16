Search

Advanced search

Nurse died 22 years after being diagnosed with cancer caused by asbestos exposure, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 06:30 17 June 2020

Michael and Sharon Payne with their sons Jasper and Alec. Picture: Payne family

Michael and Sharon Payne with their sons Jasper and Alec. Picture: Payne family

Archant

A nurse died 22 years after she was diagnosed with cancer caused by asbestos exposure, an inquest has heard.

Sharon Payne, 50, of North Pickenham, died at the Norfolk Hospice, on April 3.

At an inquest into her death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on June 16, Simon Milburn, assistant coroner for Norfolk, read evidence from Mrs Payne’s husband, Michael Payne, and doctors who had been involved in her care.

Mr Payne said his wife had been employed as a nurse at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn when she had been first diagnosed with metastatic mesothelioma in 1998.

It was thought she had been exposed to asbestos while working in factory units from 1985-89.

The court heard how in the years following her diagnosis she received various courses of chemotherapy but her condition started to decline in September 2019, and continued to deteriorate into 2020.

Following her death, tributes were paid to Mrs Payne by members of her community.

The medical cause of death was metastatic mesothelioma alongside multiple pulmonary embolism.

Mr Milburn’s conclusion was that Mrs Payne died from industrial disease.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Almost 100 jobs lost or at risk as cosmetics firm collapses

Beauty and cosmetics manufacturer Pecksniff's, based in Brandon, has gone into administration. Picture: Google Street View

Redundancy fears and rent waived at top tourist attraction in ‘dire straits’

The Bure Valley Railway is in dire straits and risks closing for good. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Fire at National Trust site in Norfolk caused by discarded barbecue

Morston Quay at its stunning best. Picture: Martin Sizeland

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Region could be hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters warn

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms over the next 24 hours Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paddy’s Pointers: Football. Just not as we know it

Teemu Pukki gets a hug from Grant Hanley after a Premier League hat-trick against Newcastle in the heady early days of this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Almost 100 jobs lost or at risk as cosmetics firm collapses

Beauty and cosmetics manufacturer Pecksniff's, based in Brandon, has gone into administration. Picture: Google Street View

Girl, 16, grabbed round neck and pulled to the ground

The girl was walking between Covent Garden Road and Diana Way when she was assaulted. Photo: Google

Nurse died 22 years after being diagnosed with cancer caused by asbestos exposure, inquest hears

Michael and Sharon Payne with their sons Jasper and Alec. Picture: Payne family

Free use of Norwich’s Beryl Bikes extended to further 1,000 riders

Beryl Bikes in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24