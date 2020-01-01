Search

Advanced search

Pedestrian killed after walking in front of VW Campervan, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 15:48 16 June 2020

The junction of Mundford Road with Croxton Road in Thetford where the accident happened. Photo: Google Maps

The junction of Mundford Road with Croxton Road in Thetford where the accident happened. Photo: Google Maps

Google Maps

Alcohol is thought to have affected the judgement of a 72-year-man who was killed when he stepped out into the road, an inquest has heard.

Clifford James, died on August 22, 2019, after he was struck by a VW Campervan, while attempting to cross Mundford Road near to its junction with Croxton Road in Thetford.

Mr James was pronounced dead at the scene, his cause of death was given as multiple injuries as a result of a road traffic collision.

At an inquest into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, on June 16, Simon Milburn, assistant coroner for Norfolk, read evidence from Julian Peacock, the driver of the vehicle which hit Mr James, witnesses to the collision and police officers who investigated the incident.

The court heard how on August 22, shortly before 8.30pm, Mr Peacock was driving along Mundford Road towards the Croxton Road junction, when he noticed a man in a white shirt at the side of the road.

Mr Peacock said after seeing the pedestrian he returned his focus to the approaching junction when he saw “the man in the white shirt in front of him.”

Mr Peacock said: “I don’t believe he looked in my direction, it was as if he thought he had the right of way.

“I had no reason to believe he was going to step into the road...the idea was to try and avoid him but there was no chance of that.”

Tony Pallet, who witnessed the collision, said: “I saw the Campervan swerve to the right.. I had no idea what had happened but I knew the Campervan had struck the man in the white shirt. The whole thing happened in a split second.”

PC James Hutchins, a collision investigation officer, who investigated the circumstances of the incident, found no fault with Mr Peacock’s vehicle and no evidence he had used his phone prior to the incident.

He also tested negative for drugs or alcohol.

A toxicology report found Mr James had “consumed a significant amount of alcohol” prior to his death.

PC Hutchins said “The exact reason why the pedestrian stepped into carriageway remains unknown but it’s likely that the amount of alcohol he had consumed would have affected his decision making.”

He said he believed there had been “insufficient time or distance” for Mr Peacock to react to avoid the collision with Mr James.

Closing the inquest Mr Milburn said Mr James died as a result of an RTC.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Village housing plans delayed over inspector’s ‘horrifying’ comments

A draft plan for development in a Norfolk village has been delayed following shock over a planning examiners horrifying changes. Pictured, Poringland village sign. Photo: Andrew Tullett

Region could be hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters warn

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms over the next 24 hours Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

RAF Lakenheath airman who died following North Sea crash named

Kenneth 'Kage' Allen was the US pilot who died on Monday Picture: FACEBOOK

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Village housing plans delayed over inspector’s ‘horrifying’ comments

A draft plan for development in a Norfolk village has been delayed following shock over a planning examiners horrifying changes. Pictured, Poringland village sign. Photo: Andrew Tullett

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes to ‘superb’ headteacher who has died after contracting Covid-19

Former Caister Infant School teacher Patricia Lewis has died aged 80 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by Caroline Butcher

Two Boots stores set to close in town

Boots, on St Peters Street in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

RAF Lakenheath airman who died following North Sea crash named

Kenneth 'Kage' Allen was the US pilot who died on Monday Picture: FACEBOOK

Girl, 16, grabbed round neck and pulled to the ground

The girl was walking between Covent Garden Road and Diana Way when she was assaulted. Photo: Google
Drive 24