Search

Advanced search

Inquest held into death of popular teaching assistant who died in River Wensum

PUBLISHED: 06:20 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 06:20 21 August 2020

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey Picture: Norfolk Police

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police

An inquest has been held into the death of a popular teaching assistant who drowned in the River Wensum.

Clare Kerrison’s body was discovered by divers in the River Wensum near Hellesdon after she had been reported missing days earlier. She was 48.

You may also want to watch:

On Thursday, an inquest into her death held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court heard how the death of her mother in September 2019 had left her heartbroken and in shock.

A statement read out on behalf of her husband described how the pair had known each other for 25 years and had been married for almost 19, during which time they never argued and had a wonderful marriage.

He said she was a lovely person, kind, non-judgmental and passionate about her job.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake gave a narrative conclusion that Mrs Kerrison died from drowning and that evidence she had heard did not reveal her intention.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Why is this huge empty cruise ship moored off Southwold coast?

The cruise ship Arcadia, is moored just off Southwold near the pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

10,000 fish released into Norfolk river

The Environment Agency fisheries team release 10,000 dace into the River Thet. Picture: Environment Agency

Broads Authority offers sympathy to family of boat tragedy victim

The Diamond Emblem cruiser moored at Great Yarmouth Yacht Station the day after a woman died at the scene Picture: Liz Coates

Seaside fashion brand to open new store in Norwich

Seasalt is due to open in Norwich#s Castle Street. Picture: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to river amid fears for woman’s safety

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the river Bure in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New seven-bedroom country manor to be built in Norfolk after council go-ahead

The Triumphal Arch on Holkham Estate. The proposed new country house would be south of the main estate. Picture: Archant Norfolk

Broads Authority offers sympathy to family of boat tragedy victim

The Diamond Emblem cruiser moored at Great Yarmouth Yacht Station the day after a woman died at the scene Picture: Liz Coates

Having flu vaccination this winter will make ‘massive difference’ to NHS strain, chief nurse says

Carolyn Fowler, director of nursing at the Norfolk Community Health and Care Trust. Picture: NCHC

Warning after two people suffer serious injuries in boat propeller incidents

People have been warned about the dangers of boat propellers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich e-scooter trial: How might it work?

The county council wants to work with Beryl to provide rental scooters in Norwich. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto