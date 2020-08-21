Inquest held into death of popular teaching assistant who died in River Wensum
PUBLISHED: 06:20 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 06:20 21 August 2020
Norfolk Police
An inquest has been held into the death of a popular teaching assistant who drowned in the River Wensum.
Clare Kerrison’s body was discovered by divers in the River Wensum near Hellesdon after she had been reported missing days earlier. She was 48.
You may also want to watch:
On Thursday, an inquest into her death held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court heard how the death of her mother in September 2019 had left her heartbroken and in shock.
A statement read out on behalf of her husband described how the pair had known each other for 25 years and had been married for almost 19, during which time they never argued and had a wonderful marriage.
He said she was a lovely person, kind, non-judgmental and passionate about her job.
Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake gave a narrative conclusion that Mrs Kerrison died from drowning and that evidence she had heard did not reveal her intention.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.