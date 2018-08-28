Inquest hears neighbours broke into a man’s house following concerns for his safety

Friends and neighbours rushed to the aid of a Watton man, breaking into his flat because of concerns for his safety, an inquest has heard.

Murat Cicek, died after being found unresponsive in his Watton flat by neighbours in the early hours of June 14, 2017.

At an inquest into his death, at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Monday heard how, hours beforehand, the 37-year-old’s brother, Ferhat Cicek, who lived in London had called the Metropolitan Police with concerns over his brother’s safety after he had told him he planned to end his own life.

Following this PC Edward Arbuthnot and PC Luke Soar of Norfolk Constabulary were sent to Mr Cicek’s address in the High Street, Watton to check on his welfare.

Giving evidence, PC Arbuthnot said he and PC Soar had been called to Mr Cicek’s flat at 1.28am but upon arrival had been unable to gain entry to the building.

Rousing Mr Cicek by tapping on his window, the officers spoke to the 37-year-old who swore at them and told the officers to leave.

Giving evidence PC Arbuthnot said Mr Cicek told him that he was moving to London the following day.

He said: “I never directly said to him that there were concerns that he might take his own life. We spoke about the fact that he was moving to London.”

Both PC Arbuthnot and PC Soar said that after assessing their conversation with Mr Cicek, his ability to talk about future plans and his presentation that he was not at risk and after reporting to the control room, left the scene.

In a statement from Talip Ozcan, the court heard how at 2.10am on June 14, Mr Ozcan received a call from Mr Cicek’s brother who asked Mr Ozcan to go to Mr Cicek’s flat following his concerns about his brother’s welfare.

Arriving at the flat, Mr Ozcan was able to speak to Mr Cicek who said he would let him into the property, but when this did not happen he began banging on the door, alerting the neighbours with the noise who then helped him gain entry to the flat.

The court heard how once in the flat neighbours found Mr Cicek unresponsive in the kitchen, and began performing CPR while calling the emergency services.

Following the arrival of the emergency services Mr Cicek was pronounced dead, at around 3am.

The inquest also heard evidence from Mr Cicek’s GP, who the 37-year-old visited in 2016 reporting symptoms of anxiety and depression and was subsequently referred to the Crisis Resolution and Home Treatment Team (CRHTT) which assessed Mr Cicek and upon finding him not to be suffering from a mental illness referred him in touch with the Wellbeing Service.

Summing up the evidence, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk referred to a gambling addiction Mr Cicek suffered from mentioned by friends, that fact he had told his “own brother that he was going to kill himself” and the postmortem results which revealed Mr Cicek had consumed alcohol and a class A drug in the hours before his death.

A short narrative conclusion that Mr Cirek hanged himself was reached.