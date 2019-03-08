Inquest hearing into death of UEA student

A pre-inquest hearing will be held into the death of a student found dead in his bedroom at the University of East Anglia (UEA).

Theo Brennan-Hulme, a 21-year-old literature and creative writing student from Stoke, died on campus on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

A pre-inquest hearing into his death will be held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday, September 2.

His inquest was opened on Monday, March 18, 2019, where his cause of death was given as hanging.

After Mr Brennan-Hulme's death, Alison Donnell, from the UEA, said: "Theo was a warm and personable young man and highly regarded by his lecturers, tutors and classmates as a talented writer with a huge amount of promise.

"He had quickly established himself as a much-loved member of our first year cohort and he will be greatly missed by all of us."

