Inquest into death of woman who died in flat fire to last six days

Yasmin Siddiqi, 41, died in a flat fire in Rodney Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Zahid Verrier Archant

﻿The inquest into the death of a 41-year-old woman who died in a flat fire is set to last six days.

Yasmin Siddiqi died in a fire in her home in Rodney Road, Great Yarmouth, on October 26, 2018.

Miss Siddiqi was described at the time as "a wonderful, gentle woman" by her family and a "special soul".

A full inquest in her death has been scheduled to take place early next year.

On Monday, a review heard how the full inquest was due to begin at 10am on Wednesday, January 29 and was expected to last six days.

Miss Siddiqi was raised in Birmingham and was the youngest of four siblings.