Inquest to open into death of Norfolk man allegedly murdered at Greek hotel

Iain Armstrong, who was allegedly murdered on the Greek island of Ithaca. PHOTO: Courtesy of Iain Armstrong's family Archant

An inquest is due to open in Norwich into the death of a 40-year-old Norfolk man who was found dead in a Greek hotel.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Vathy, the capital of the Greek island Ithaca. Picture: Thomas Chapman. Vathy, the capital of the Greek island Ithaca. Picture: Thomas Chapman.

Iain Armstrong, from Belton, near Great Yarmouth, was discovered in the Familia hotel on the island of Ithaca on Sunday, November 17 2019.

Local media reports from the time said a post mortem examination revealed Mr Armstrong died from a brain haemorrhage, with 54-year-old supermarket boss Kostas Skarmeas charged with murder.

An inquest is due to be opened into Mr Armstrong’s death at the Norfolk Coroners’ Court on Monday morning.

Mr Armstrong was believed to have travelled to the nearby island of Kefalonia, before returning shortly before the attack.

In a statement on behalf of Mr Armstrong’s family, a spokesperson said: “Iain Armstrong had gone to Greece to support a good friend who was in difficulty. This was an act of kindness.

Vathy, the capital of the Greek island Ithaca. Picture: Thomas Chapman. Vathy, the capital of the Greek island Ithaca. Picture: Thomas Chapman.

“This kindness resulted in a physical attack which caused his death and our total devastation.”

Vincent Culot, 63, used to work with Mr Armstrong at Seaforts, a corporate travel agency in Great Yarmouth and Oulton Broad.

He spoke of his friend as “a very bright man”, who was “happy with life and a great working companion”.

”If he didn’t like something, he would say so”, he said. “He enjoyed going out, and was quite keen on good food.”

“He was very well liked among his clients - one of which was the Football Association.”

In a statement released last November, the Ithaca Police Department said: “The investigation was resolved immediately, following a systematic and thorough investigation.”