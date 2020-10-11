Search

Advanced search

Inquest to open into death of Norfolk man allegedly murdered at Greek hotel

PUBLISHED: 14:04 11 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:11 11 October 2020

Iain Armstrong, who was allegedly murdered on the Greek island of Ithaca. PHOTO: Courtesy of Iain Armstrong's family

Iain Armstrong, who was allegedly murdered on the Greek island of Ithaca. PHOTO: Courtesy of Iain Armstrong's family

Archant

An inquest is due to open in Norwich into the death of a 40-year-old Norfolk man who was found dead in a Greek hotel.

Vathy, the capital of the Greek island Ithaca. Picture: Thomas Chapman.Vathy, the capital of the Greek island Ithaca. Picture: Thomas Chapman.

Iain Armstrong, from Belton, near Great Yarmouth, was discovered in the Familia hotel on the island of Ithaca on Sunday, November 17 2019.

Local media reports from the time said a post mortem examination revealed Mr Armstrong died from a brain haemorrhage, with 54-year-old supermarket boss Kostas Skarmeas charged with murder.

An inquest is due to be opened into Mr Armstrong’s death at the Norfolk Coroners’ Court on Monday morning.

Mr Armstrong was believed to have travelled to the nearby island of Kefalonia, before returning shortly before the attack.

In a statement on behalf of Mr Armstrong’s family, a spokesperson said: “Iain Armstrong had gone to Greece to support a good friend who was in difficulty. This was an act of kindness.

Vathy, the capital of the Greek island Ithaca. Picture: Thomas Chapman.Vathy, the capital of the Greek island Ithaca. Picture: Thomas Chapman.

“This kindness resulted in a physical attack which caused his death and our total devastation.”

Vincent Culot, 63, used to work with Mr Armstrong at Seaforts, a corporate travel agency in Great Yarmouth and Oulton Broad.

He spoke of his friend as “a very bright man”, who was “happy with life and a great working companion”.

”If he didn’t like something, he would say so”, he said. “He enjoyed going out, and was quite keen on good food.”

“He was very well liked among his clients - one of which was the Football Association.”

In a statement released last November, the Ithaca Police Department said: “The investigation was resolved immediately, following a systematic and thorough investigation.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Outrageous and heartbreaking’ - Anger as trees are cut down beside railway line

Trees have been felled by Network Rail along the Norwich line. Picture: Sophie Greenwood

‘It made a horrible noise’ - Another boat gets stuck under Broads bridge

A Broads' hire boat became trapped under Potter Heigham bridge. Photo: Graham Fitzgerald-Scales

Investigation closed after cyclist garroted by rope tied up between trees on popular route

A 25-year-old man suffered extensive lacerations to his neck after rope was strung up at head height in Edinburgh Way, Thetford. Picture: Google Maps

Inquest to open into death of Norfolk man allegedly murdered at Greek hotel

Iain Armstrong, who was allegedly murdered on the Greek island of Ithaca. PHOTO: Courtesy of Iain Armstrong's family

Two village surgeries closed after staff catch coronavirus

Ormesby Village Surgery is one of the coastal practices affected by Covid-19 cases among staff. Photo: Google