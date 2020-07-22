Woman, 32, died after testing positive for coronavirus, inquest hears

Emma Jacobs, 32, from Diss, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after contracting coronavirus, an inquest has heard. Picture: NNUH Archant © 2018

A 32-year-old woman, who had a great sense of humour and liked to help others, died after she was admitted to intensive care with coronavirus, an inquest has heard.

Emma Jacobs, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on April 24.

She had been admitted to the NNUH from St John’s House Hospital, in Palgrave near Diss, where she had been an inpatient since 2012.

At an inquest into her death held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on July 22, the court heard how Ms Jacobs had a number of underlying health conditions including asthma, hypothyroidism, borderline diabetes and obesity.

She also had learning disabilities.

On March 26, Ms Jacobs received an NHS letter advising her to shield.

On April 16, Ms Jacobs fell ill and was admitted to the NNUH the next day.

On April 20, it was confirmed Ms Jacobs had coronavirus and she was admitted to ITU where she died on April 24.

Closing the inquest Jacqueline Lake said Ms Jacobs died of natural causes.