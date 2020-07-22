Search

Advanced search

Woman, 32, died after testing positive for coronavirus, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 16:32 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:32 22 July 2020

Emma Jacobs, 32, from Diss, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after contracting coronavirus, an inquest has heard. Picture: NNUH

Emma Jacobs, 32, from Diss, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after contracting coronavirus, an inquest has heard. Picture: NNUH

Archant © 2018

A 32-year-old woman, who had a great sense of humour and liked to help others, died after she was admitted to intensive care with coronavirus, an inquest has heard.

Emma Jacobs, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on April 24.

She had been admitted to the NNUH from St John’s House Hospital, in Palgrave near Diss, where she had been an inpatient since 2012.

At an inquest into her death held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on July 22, the court heard how Ms Jacobs had a number of underlying health conditions including asthma, hypothyroidism, borderline diabetes and obesity.

She also had learning disabilities.

On March 26, Ms Jacobs received an NHS letter advising her to shield.

On April 16, Ms Jacobs fell ill and was admitted to the NNUH the next day.

On April 20, it was confirmed Ms Jacobs had coronavirus and she was admitted to ITU where she died on April 24.

Closing the inquest Jacqueline Lake said Ms Jacobs died of natural causes.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Man and woman found dead after police force way into home

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston-on-Sea, on Tuesday evening. Picture: Google

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

13 of the best beer gardens in Norfolk

There are plenty of brilliant beer gardens in Norfolk to visit this summer. Pictured is the Acle Bridge Inn. Picture: James Bass

Luxury hotel that cold-fogs rooms is back to 85pc capacity

Norfolk Mead Hotel Coltishall has introduced a range of coronavirus measures, so much so they have been AA and VisitEngland accredited. Danni Bowler Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Man and woman found dead after police force way into home

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston-on-Sea, on Tuesday evening. Picture: Google

People are stumped as more and more random teacups appear on A47 roundabout

Teacups and even a teapot have sprung up on a roundabout in Gorleston bewildering locals who have also reported plates in other locations Picture: Jason Paving and Landscape

13 of the best beer gardens in Norfolk

There are plenty of brilliant beer gardens in Norfolk to visit this summer. Pictured is the Acle Bridge Inn. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

Krul becomes just the fifth City keeper to be named Player of the Season

Tim Krul has been presented with the Barry Butler Memorial Trophy after being voted Norwich City's Player of the Season for 2020-21 Picture: Jason Dawson/Norwich City FC

PROFILE: ‘That’s Usain Bolt level’ - City’s road runner ready to excel at Carrow Road

Norwich City new boy Przemyslaw Placheta in action for Slask Wroclaw. Picture: Krystyna Paczkowska, slaskwroclaw.p

Are you in pictures of school’s lost history unearthed during refurb?

A treasure trove of old pictures have been found during modernisation work at Smithdon High School in Hunstanton If you recognise yourself or anyone in one, the school would love to hear from you Picture supplied by Smithdon High School

First look at new 91-bedroom, seven-storey luxury hotel planned for Norwich city centre

How the new hotel in Norwich city centre could look. Pic: submitted/CAM Architects