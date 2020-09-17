Search

Inquest into murder victim adjourned over trial delay

PUBLISHED: 13:24 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:24 17 September 2020

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Police

The inquest into the death of a murder victim has been delayed due to the trial being put back over coronavirus restrictions.

David Lawal, 25, was found at around 7pm on October 3 last year by the A134 Brandon Road in Thetford.

A Home Office post-mortem examination concluded Mr Lawal died from a single stab wound to the neck and upper chest.

A pre-inquest review hearing at Norwich Coroner’s Court in Norwich was held on September 17, by senior coroner Jacqueline Lake.

She said: “Criminal proceedings are ongoing. A trial was adjourned due to the Covid-19 pandemic but is continuing.”

Another pre-inquest review hearing is due to take place at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on March 12.

Five people have been charged with murder with a further two people also being charged with drugs offences.

All seven were due to go on trial last month but a hearing at Norwich Crown Court in July heard that fixture would not be able to go ahead in light of coronavirus restrictions.

The trial is expected to start on February 22.

