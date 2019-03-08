Inquest delayed into death of foster carer who died after road crash

An inquest has been adjourned into the death of a foster carer.

A pre-inquest review into the circumstances surrounding the death of Linda Jarvis, 57, from Albermarle Road in Norwich, was held on Tuesday, July 9 at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake, who held the hearing, said: "Mrs Jarvis was involved in a road traffic collision on November 27, 2016. The matter is still being investigated. It will be adjourned for another pre-inquest review on October 9."

The inquest was opened on March 14, 2018.

At the time Mrs Lake said Mrs Jarvis was admitted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after the accident.

The inquest opening heard that Mrs Jarvis died at the hospital on February 22, 2018.

Mrs Lake said the collision caused the 57-year-old to suffer "complex medical conditions" and died as a result of linked conditions.