Inquiries continue into death of man killed in two-vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 11:03 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 28 August 2019

Tributes have been paid to Dereham man Bradley Raper who died following a collision near Thetford last week. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

Police inquiries are continuing into the death of a man who was involved in a two-vehicle crash.

Bradley Raper, 24, from Scarning near Dereham, died on October 3, 2018, at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, the day after being involved in an accident on the A1066 near Thetford.

A review was held into his death at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Carrow House, King Street, Norwich, on Wednesday, August 28.

Yvonne Blake, area coroner, adjourned the inquest for another review to take place at Norfolk Coroner's Court on January 8.

Ms Blake said Mr Raper was involved in a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

She added she was waiting for a report from the forensic collision investigation team.

Ms Blake said the report could be used for criminal proceedings by the Crown Prosecution Service.

She said the inquest in Mr Raper's death could then carry on after the police report was completed.

