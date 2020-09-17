Investigations ongoing into A47 crash which killed much-loved grandad
PUBLISHED: 13:33 17 September 2020
An inquest has been delayed into a grandfather who died in a crash on the A47.
A pre-inquest review was held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich on September 17 into the death of Peter Stebbings.
Mr Stebbings, 78, from Necton, near Swaffham, died on March 7 at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital the day after he was involved in a three-vehicle crash in Little Fransham.
His cause of death was given as hypertensive heart disease and road traffic collision when the inquest was opened on March 20.
During the pre-inquest review, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said: “He was involved in a road traffic incident. I understand that inquiries are ongoing and I have adjourn this hearing for another pre-inquest review on October 19.”
A family tribute to the retired quantity surveyor described him as a “dear friend to many, avid speedway supporter, and keen gardener”.
