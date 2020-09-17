Search

Advanced search

Investigations ongoing into A47 crash which killed much-loved grandad

PUBLISHED: 13:33 17 September 2020

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47, which killed Peter Stebbings from Necton.Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47, which killed Peter Stebbings from Necton.Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Archant

An inquest has been delayed into a grandfather who died in a crash on the A47.

The scene of the A47 crash at Little Fransham which killed Peter Stebbings from Necton. Photo: Abby NicholsonThe scene of the A47 crash at Little Fransham which killed Peter Stebbings from Necton. Photo: Abby Nicholson

A pre-inquest review was held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich on September 17 into the death of Peter Stebbings.

Mr Stebbings, 78, from Necton, near Swaffham, died on March 7 at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital the day after he was involved in a three-vehicle crash in Little Fransham.

MORE: Retired surveyor died after three-car crash on A47

His cause of death was given as hypertensive heart disease and road traffic collision when the inquest was opened on March 20.

During the pre-inquest review, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said: “He was involved in a road traffic incident. I understand that inquiries are ongoing and I have adjourn this hearing for another pre-inquest review on October 19.”

A family tribute to the retired quantity surveyor described him as a “dear friend to many, avid speedway supporter, and keen gardener”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich pop star Bailey May robbed in village

Now United star Bailey May of Norwich, who was robbed Photo: Neil Perry

Axed Debenhams staff furious over adverts for new workers

Debenhams in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Photos show how empty Postwick’s coronavirus testing site really is

Aerial view of Postwick testing centre at around midday on 16 Sept 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Third big cat death in three months at Banham Zoo

Sariska, the Sri Lankan leopard at Banham Zoo, has died. Pic: Ian Read/Banham Zoo.

League Cup congestion forces change of date for City’s trip to Bournemouth

Norwich City drew 0-0 at Bournemouth in the Premier League last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images